ABQ BioPark Zoo temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city announced Wednesday that the ABQ BioPark Zoo will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The city says it was determined that zoo guests did not have close contact with the infected employee.

According to a news release, employees who may have been in close contact with the individual were notified and asked to quarantine and to get tested. Anyone who purchased online tickets to the zoo on Nov. 5 will receive an automatic refund according to the news release. The city says the zoo will be thoroughly sanitized.

