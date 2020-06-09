ABQ BioPark limited reopening starts Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is reopening the Botanic Garden and Tingley Beach on Tuesday, June 9 however, things will look a little different. They’re taking special precautions because of the coronavirus.

That includes online timed ticketing, one-way walking paths, and extra cleaning to keep visitors safe and socially distanced. Guests are also required to wear face masks.

Guests will be able to purchase a ticket to visit the Botanic Garden online in advance. You will be able to select a time and a date for your visit and must arrive within a half-hour of that time.

At this time the BioPark will not be offering combo tickets however, ticket pricing will stay the same. Some areas that are still closed during the first phase of reopening include the Zoo, the Aquarium, the Mediterranean and Desert Conservatories, Curandera Garden loop, and the Children’s Fantasy Garden and the BUGarium at the Botanic Garden.

