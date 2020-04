AAA: New Mexico gas prices lower than national average

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The outbreak has dropped gas prices to levels most of us have never seen. Triple-A has the average for New Mexico at $1.86 a gallon. Three cents lower than the national average.

Gas Buddy reports some Costco and Sam’s Club locations are as low as $1.19. The Santa Fe average is $1.74, Las Cruces $1.90 and Farmington at $2.26 a gallon. Triple-A say demand for gas is at its lowest level since 1968.

