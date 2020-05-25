AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices are ticking up but not enough to cause much pain at the pump. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96. Here in New Mexico, it’s a little lower at $1.79. The association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years. AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.

