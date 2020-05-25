AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices are ticking up but not enough to cause much pain at the pump. AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96. Here in New Mexico, it’s a little lower at $1.79. The association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years. AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites