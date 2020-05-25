AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city's golf courses have been open for more than weeks now. With entertainment options limited these days, they're so busy, players have to book a tee time a week in advance and Monday was no exception. The staff at Los Altos says they're now busy every day, rather than just weekends.

"Traffic's picked up. I mean we're about as busy as we can be. Basically tee times fill up from sunrise to sundown almost. We get a few no shows here and there but we're only allowed to basically do half the amount of rounds as we would in a typical day," said Colby Reddock, the Director of Golf at Los Altos.