A deeper look into the state’s rapid response system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More COVID-19 positive cases are showing up in places of work. The state addresses positive cases at businesses with its rapid response system. As of July 23, it has conducted over 860 rapid responses.

The state said it conducts rapid responses at every business that sees a positive COVID-19 case. But the level of action the state takes with each business varies on a case by case basis.

“Some businesses you are working in an isolated area. Say you work in a large store but you only work in the automotive section. You don’t have the contact with everybody in the store. Something like that, has the potential, at least, to provide the opportunity for us to just test the limited number of employees without having the test be full spectrum of the employees,” Doctor David Morgan with the Department of Health, said.

How soon employees may get tested also varies case by case. “Depending on whether we’re talking about a single case or we’re talking about multiple cases, is going to be able to gauge the immediacy of that rapid response. Also rapid responses teams have been dispatched a ton of times in recent weeks. So even rapid response availability could be a factor,” Dr. Morgan said.

One restaurant found out about an employee testing positive for on Saturday, and KRQE is told had employees tested two days later. Frontier Restaurant also had employees tested just a few days after a positive case was found. Dr. Morgan said having these tests so soon is okay and that second test down the line is not needed.

“Typically, one test is going to say it all,” Dr. Morgan said. “The two-test method was initially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when we knew less about the virus. As we learned more about the period of time that cases remain infectious it became more certain that the time and symptom-based methods are enough to safely determine the end of the infectious period. Nothing is gained by retesting. “

However, in a press release from the New Mexico Environment Department, which conducts about 80% of the rapid responses, it said retesting of employees is sometimes required for businesses. It also said ceasing operations, disinfecting the whole workplace, and having a safety plan moving forward can also be requirements for businesses.

NMED is looking to expand its rapid response team. “We are looking to very quickly hire about 20 new members of our OSHA team because we are seeing such a huge increase in the rapid responses,” Maddy Hayden, Public Information Officer for NMED, said. “For a frame of reference, I’m looking at the week of May 25th through the 21st there were 27 rapid responses. July 13 through July 19 we had 185. So, you know, yeah, we’re seeing a big increase and we definitely need additional resources to go towards those rapid responses.”

Both departments said businesses are very cooperative with the system. “We really are, really grateful. You know, most business owners that we work with are so cooperative and really want to do the right thing to keep their employees and customers safe. And we like to emphasize that that’s the case the vast majority of the time,” Hayden said. A list of businesses that have undergone rapid response can be found on the state’s website.