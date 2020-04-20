A closer look at ICU handling COVID-19 patients in Navajo Nation

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve gotten a closer look at how medical professionals are dealing with the pandemic in the Navajo Nation.

“We’ve transformed this kind of regular ICU into a COVID unit. We’re doing things we never would have thought were proper, like put the IV pulls out here on the doorway,” Dr. Jonathan Iralu of the Indian Health Service said.

The Gallup New Mexico Indian Medical Center sits adjacent to the Navajo Nation. When members feel they might have COVID-19, they are first seen outside the hospital in tents. If positive, they head to the ICU, which is the largest in the four Indian Health Service Hospitals in the Navajo Area.

It only has six rooms, which are always full with positive patients who in some cases, are getting a plasma transfusion, or could be on ventilators. Any extra patients often times have to be flown 130 miles to Albuquerque.

“The Navajo people live between four sacred mountains and nin general, people prefer to stay in this area. They’re basically their Homeland,” said Dr. Iralu. The Navajo Nation’s Chief Medical Officer believes the area has not hit its peak yet.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources