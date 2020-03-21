APS library resources available online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants to give families a heads up, they can still access school libraries online.
Parents and students can go to the libraries page on the APS website to choose their school and search for e-books and other online resources. That’s in addition to the classroom materials the district is handing out to students at the meal pickup sites.
