APS library resources available online

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants to give families a heads up, they can still access school libraries online.

Parents and students can go to the libraries page on the APS website to choose their school and search for e-books and other online resources. That’s in addition to the classroom materials the district is handing out to students at the meal pickup sites.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

