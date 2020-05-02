Albuquerque’s golf courses tee off again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City’s four municipal golf courses opened back up Saturday and New Mexicans took full advantage.

“We’re running tee times at the required pace so everything’s running smooth. Everybody’s staying spread out,” Colby Reddoch of Los Altos Golf Course said.

The governor’s new order this week allowed golf courses to reopen Friday and some private courses did. As for the City courses, tee times were completely booked all day Saturday at Los Altos. There are new rules, including that a Court Marshal is making sure social distancing rules are being followed, there can only be one rider per golf cart unless both riders live together, and only takeout is allowed for food orders.

Golfers who spoke to News 13 say it was a long time coming. “I’ve bene going crazy. I’ve been chipping in my own backyard for quite some time, waiting for this day,” said golfer Mark Holtzclaw.

“Nice day, not a lot of wind beautiful weather, spacing is pretty good, so it’s been great,” said golfer Glenn Wright. Tee times need to be reserved, which is available up to a week in advance.

