ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's been almost a year since the City of Albuquerque announced major renovations coming to Wilson Park in the International District and Barelas Park. While noticeable changes aren't at the parks yet, the city is working to get them done. Dave Simon is the director of the city's Park and Recreations Department and said bids for construction at Wilson Park will open on August 18, 2020.

"We anticipate the total cost of the project is going to be about 1.3 million, maybe a little bit more. We've actually added in resources so that we can get everything done that we've set out to do," he said.