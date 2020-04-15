9,720 boxes of food delivered to Navajo Nation

WASHINGTON – AUGUST 20: Potatoes sit on the shelf in the produce section of a Safeway grocery store August 20, 2007 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Labor Department released inflation data showing that U.S. food prices rose by 4.2 percent for the 12 months ending in July. According to the department’s consumer price index, the price of potatoes has increased by 5.6 percent from June 2006 to June 2007. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico in partnership with the Navajo Nation, donated 9,720 boxes of food to the Navajo Nation Wednesday. According to a release, more than 80,000 pounds of rice, beans, potatoes and watermelons, apples and onions were delivered. The deliveries were made to designated areas and distributions will be made to every Navajo chapter in New Mexico.

“The state of New Mexico will do everything in its power to support the sovereign tribes and pueblos of this state during this pandemic,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. “My administration has been in constant contact with tribal leaders and partners — we will continue deliveries of food, water and other necessary resources in addition to the work the Department of Health has done in testing and providing for medical needs. I am grateful for this response and expect more to come in the near- and long-term future.”

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department is also coordinating multi-agency efforts to provide food, water and other services to the state’s sovereign nations, tribes and pueblos. “The Indian Affairs Department is working closely with tribal leadership and our sister agencies across the state to respond to the needs of tribal communities quickly. Along with our tribal partners we are doing everything we can to flatten the curve and protect New Mexico’s tribal communities,” said IAD Secretary Lynn Trujillo.

So far the department, in collaboration with the governor’s office and other agency partners, has distributed 800 food boxes to the Pueblo of San Felipe and 200 food boxes to the Pueblo of Zia. They also delivered meals for children to the Pueblo of Isleta.