Hobbs girl switches scrunchies for face masks

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic is changing plans for all of us, including one nine-year-old in New Mexico with a booming business. “Over, twelve hundred,” said Adyson Everhart. Everhart is only nine-years-old but she has been able to make over a thousand masks so far, which she says will go to those people on the front lines battling COVID-19.

“I just wanted to help people like doctors, especially because they’re around a lot of people,” said Everhart. At the beginning of the year, Everhart decided she wanted to start a business to raise money for upcoming basketball camps, so she started making hair scrunchies and would sell them in Hobbs and Lovington. When Coronavirus started to spread, she says it was one of her customers who gave her the idea for the masks.

“One of our scrunchy customers, she asked us if we could make masks, cause she is around a lot of people and kids, so that how I started,” said Everhart.

Everhart said they have donated masks to grocery stores, pharmacies and even doctors’ offices. They are only asking for small donations so that it pays for the materials for the masks from the general public. She will not accept donations from essential workers. She is happy to help so many people. She is looking forward to when she can start playing basketball with her teammates again.

“I hope this is over, so I can just start playing again,” said Everhart.

