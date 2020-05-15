8th grader delivering groceries to at-risk neighbors honored by US Senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An eighth grade Albuquerque boy has become a lifeline for his elderly and at-risk neighbors.

“They’re pretty appreciative of it. It makes me feel good to deliver their groceries when you can’t go to the grocery store,” said 13-year-old Nico Grayson. Once APS canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, Grayson realized he had a lot of time on his hands.

Grayson sent an email to his entire neighborhood, offering to go grocery shopping for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable leaving their home and drop off whatever they may need. Grayson spends several hours a week shopping for and delivering groceries and helps about ten neighbors regularly. Grayson’s mom is the delivery driver.

“I’m sometimes in the car and I can hear them with their like happiness when they see him like, ‘Oh! Nico, thank you so much!’ They’re just appreciative,” said Pam Jasper, Nico’s mom. One of the neighbors was so appreciative that she submitted Grayson for Senator Martin Heinrich’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ spotlight he is doing on social media.

Heinrich is highlighting people who are doing what they can to bridge the gap between people in need and products or services to help keep them safe.

“Nico Grayson is someone who, just as an eighth-grader, decided, ‘Hey, I can be part of the solution here,’ and there are people who are really at risk, who have elevated risk levels, who shouldn’t have to go to the grocery store and he stepped up and started delivering groceries to his at-risk neighbors. [I’m impressed by] His initiative and also just the fact that he’s showing everyone that all of us can be part of this solution,” said Sen. Heinrich.

Heinrich has also highlighted people like Erin Garrison, the Executive Director of Food is Free Albuquerque. She and her non-profit are making garden boxes, free of charge.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that even though we’re in a world now that’s physically distant from our friends and neighbors, we’re still one big community in New Mexico and all of us can play a part in taking care of our friends and family members and neighbors, even if we can’t be close to them,” said Heinrich.

