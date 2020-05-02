80-year-old performs as Elvis to spread cheer in South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who doesn’t love Elvis? An Albuquerque man is trying to bring joy to his neighborhood with his best impersonation of ‘The King.’ This Elvis impersonator says since he has to stay home, he’s going to share his love for the king with everyone, with the hope of bringing a little happiness to anyone who sees him.

He’s known as the king of the South Valley. He’s got the jumpsuit and the voice, to prove it. “Since I can remember I’ve always loved Elvis,” says Joseph Elvis Chavez. “You don’t see very many Elvis’ doing this,” says friend Pearl Gabaldon.

80-year-old Joseph “Elvis” Chavez is using his love for the rock and roll icon to spread love to all who drive by. “I really was serious about wanting to cheer up the neighborhood because of the coronavirus,” Chavez says.

This is his third driveway concert. Not only does he sing but he also hands out teddy bears to children who come by. A gesture inspired by ‘The King’ himself. “He’s just a nice guy. He’s always giving. So just to be able to do this for his neighbors to make everybody feel good,” Gabaldon says.

With the stay-at-home order set to continue for at least two more weeks. “We all are just feeling so claustrophobic and we need a little Elvis ins our lives,” Gabaldon says.

He’s not planning on slowing down anytime soon. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Chavez performed his Elvis impressions at weddings and senior centers. Chavez says he also does Johnny Cash impressions from time to time.

