75 New Mexico vaccine doses lost due to storage issue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico hospital has thrown away dozens of the highly-sought-after Pfizer vaccine. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 75 doses went bad after overheating during delivery to a Clayton hospital.

The Governor’s Office says the vaccine was en route from the state warehouse in Albuquerque to Union County General Hospital. A gauge alerted that the storage temperature might be too warm.

According to a spokesman from the Governor’s Office, the “temperature excursion” was probably due to a glitch in the data-logging device, not a result of flawed packing. The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero. Officials say the shipment was discarded and they resent another.

Photo Gallery