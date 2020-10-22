75 New Mexico Tech students isolate after party

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Seventy-five students have isolated themselves and are waiting for COVID-19 test results after admitting they attended a party at New Mexico Tech last weekend. The school closed its campus in Socorro Monday after receiving reports of at least one party and moved all of its classes online for two weeks. New Mexico Tech has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 but school officials say they are not linked to that party.

