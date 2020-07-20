74 Albuquerque restaurants apply to expand or create outdoor seating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many more Albuquerque restaurants are still moving ahead with expanding or creating patio seating for their customers. Mayor Tim Keller announcing Monday, 74 restaurants have now applied for the free permit, that’s up from 48 on Friday. The permit allows restaurants to temporarily use areas like parking lots or sidewalks to serve customers outdoors. There is some financial support available to help with expansion.
