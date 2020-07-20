74 Albuquerque restaurants apply to expand or create outdoor seating

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many more Albuquerque restaurants are still moving ahead with expanding or creating patio seating for their customers. Mayor Tim Keller announcing Monday, 74 restaurants have now applied for the free permit, that’s up from 48 on Friday. The permit allows restaurants to temporarily use areas like parking lots or sidewalks to serve customers outdoors. There is some financial support available to help with expansion.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss