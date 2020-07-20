74 Albuquerque restaurants apply to expand or create outdoor seating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The surge to get tested for coronavirus continues across Albuquerque, as some testing locations are still seeing patients waiting hours to get tested. One of the state’s most popular test sites at Balloon Fiesta Park shut its gates early again on Monday to make sure those waiting in line could get tested within the site’s normal operating hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The early closure at Balloon Fiesta Park on Monday continues a pattern seen over the last roughly three weeks with at times more than 800 people being tested at the site each day. New Mexico remains among the top states in the U.S. in terms of how many tests it's processing daily.