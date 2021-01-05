713 homes on Navajo Nation now connected to electric grid with CARES Act funds

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – More than 700 homes in the Navajo Nation now have electricity. Tribal leaders set aside millions of dollars of its federal CARES Act funding to connect residences to its electric grid. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority’s initial goal was 510 houses but utility crews were able to exceed that.

“NTUA has gone above and beyond through the incredible hard work from the management level to the work crews that have spent many hours away from their families over the last several months to complete projects in many communities on the Navajo Nation. Your work has not gone unnoticed. The work you are doing will serve and improve the quality of life for many elders, students, first responders, and families for many years to come. We are proud of the work that has been done through the partnerships of many including NTUA, NECA, private contractors, Navajo Land Department, 24th Navajo Nation Council, Division Directors, and many others,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a Jan. 2 news release.

The Navajo Nation is also working to bring solar power to homes and make progress on water and broadband internet projects.

