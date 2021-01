ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering guidance to people struggling with money trouble during the pandemic. Financial Navigators is a free program that advises people on how to prioritize their finances and connects them with social services and other resources that might help them.

According to the city's website, Financial Navigation services will be delivered over the phone and the session length will depend on what the client wants to focus on but will last no more than 30 minutes. During the session, Navigators will work with clients to identify services to help address their financial concerns. Tactics may include: