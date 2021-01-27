7 New Mexico counties in yellow level, 1 in green

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven New Mexico counties are now at the Yellow Level and one county continues to operate at the Green Level. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Colfax, Grant, Los Alamos, San Miguel, Sierra, Socorro, and Union counties met a positivity rate below 5% in each county and now may operate at the Yellow Level. Harding County has been operating at the Green Level since Jan. 13 and has continued to meet health metrics.

According to NMDOH, the state’s most populous counties – Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe – improved dramatically in both of the two health gating criteria metrics. 28 of 33 counties saw improvements in their average daily per-capita rate of new cases in the last two weeks, and 29 counties saw improvements in their test positivity rate.

Improving per-capita case rates:

According to NMDOH, over the past couple of weeks, 28 counties saw their per-capita new daily case rate improve; two other counties (Harding and Socorro) saw no change. The improving counties are Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Torrance, Union, and Valencia, with Catron, Lea, Sierra, Mora, and Union seeing the greatest improvements by percentage.

NMDOH says other than Harding County, the county with the lowest daily per-capita new case rate is Catron County, at 10.1 per 100,000 as of Wednesday. It is followed by Union County (10.5), Mora County (14.1), Torrance County (21.5), and Quay County (25.5). The state threshold for moving to a less restrictive level is 8 per 100,000.

The counties of Lincoln, Luna and Taos saw an increase in their per-capita new daily case rates.

Counties with improving positivity rates:

NMDOH reports over the past two weeks, 29 counties saw their test positivity rate improve, with one county (Harding) seeing no change. Those improving counties are Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Torrance, Union, and Valencia, with De Baca, Catron, San Juan, Roosevelt, Colfax, and Lea seeing the greatest increases by percentage.

NMDOH reports that other than Harding County, the county with the lowest daily per-capita new case rate is Union County, with 2.1% of tests returning positive as of Wednesday. It is followed by Socorro County (3.56%), San Miguel County (3.96%), Grant County (4.35%), and Sierra County (4.55%). New Mexico’s threshold for moving to a less restrictive level is 5%.

The counties of Luna, Lincoln, and Taos saw an increase in their test positivity rates, though Taos remains on the threshold of the Yellow Level at 6.07% of tests returned positive.

Populous counties:

NMDOH reports that New Mexico’s five most populous counties – Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Santa Fe, Sandoval, and San Juan – each increased in both of the health metrics.

Bernalillo County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 32.7 per 100,000, a decrease of 36.5% over a couple of weeks, and a test positivity rate of 6.68%, a decrease of 37% over two weeks.

Doña Ana County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 39.6 per 100,000, a decrease of 19% over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 9.46, a decrease of 27% over two weeks.

Sandoval County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 36 per 100,000, a decrease of 39% over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 6.14, a decrease of 43% over two weeks.

San Juan County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 60.4 per 100,000, a decrease of 42% over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 12.17, a decrease of 36% over two weeks.

Lastly, NMDOH reports that Santa Fe County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 33.1 per 100,000, a decrease of 29% over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 6.24 percent, a decrease of 31% over two weeks.