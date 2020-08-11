6th Santa Fe Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth Santa Fe Public Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The district says the facilities and maintenance worker is isolated at home.

“SFPS places the health and safety of its staff first and foremost. We have taken all precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19, including ensuring that this staff member is at home and recovering, contract tracing is underway and deep cleaning is occurring. We continue to strictly follow state and federal health directives, which includes alerting the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), New Mexico Environment Department and following all health and safety protocols,” said Superintendent Dr. Veronica C. Garcia in a press release Tuesday.

Officials believe the employee contracted the virus outside of the workplace. All six cases have come from the maintenance department and infected areas will be closed so they can be disinfected. Santa Fe Schools are set to begin the school year next week with the first nine weeks being online only.

