61 cadets, 2 employees at NMMI test positive for COVID-19

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. The school says it has 63 active cases right now with all but two of them being cadets. They are now quarantined until at least Oct. 29 and officials have closed the campus to visitors. NMMI has seen 92 total cases since July.

