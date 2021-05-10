60% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has reached a milestone Monday when it comes to the state’s fight against COVID-19. There are 60% of New Mexicans who have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 1,007,687 people according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Forty-eight percent of New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated, which is 805,923 people.

“When 60% of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated, which state modeling projects may occur as early as the end of June, the state will graduate out of the color-coded county risk system and remove most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities. Mask requirements while around others will remain in place, and certain COVID-Safe Practices will be required for specific activities.” Gov. Lujan Grisham

Last month, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state can fully reopen in July if 60% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are one of three factors that make up the state’s color-coded “red to turquoise” reopening system. Currently, 30 counties are in the Turquoise Level, two are in the Green Level and one county is in the Yellow Level.

The health metric thresholds that are in effect and determine a county’s risk level are:

A new per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases of no greater than 10 per 100,000 inhabitants over the most recent 14-day reporting period

over the most recent 14-day reporting period An average positivity rate less than or equal to 7.5 percent over the most recent 14-day reporting period

over the most recent 14-day reporting period A county with a fully vaccinated rate at or above a target, beginning at 35% as of April 30 and increasing to 40% for the regularly scheduled map update on May 5, that will increase 5% every other week as more vaccinations are completed.

Counties that meet two criteria reach the Green Level and those that maintain the Green Level for two consecutive biweekly map update periods are then ranked within the Turquoise Level. Turquoise and Green Level counties have the least restrictions. Counties that meet one of the health metric thresholds may operate at the Yellow Level. Red Level counties signify the highest risk and meet no health metric thresholds.