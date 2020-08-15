5 more workers at WIPP test positive for coronavirus

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Five more workers at the Wast Isolation Pilot Plant, or WIPP, have tested positive for coronavirus. The Carlsbad Current Argus reports that a spike in positive cases at the facility have brought the total to 19, more than double last week’s numbers.

The plant announced four of the new cases were employees of the contractor hired to oversee the facility earlier this week. The fifth was an employee of regulatory environmental services. Officials say employees who came into contact with them are quarantined.

