4-year-old released from hospital following battle against COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a long road for a 4-year-old New Mexico girl battling COVID-19. Stella Martin left the University of New Mexico Hospital Wednesday to a round of applause, nine months after being admitted for a severe bout of COVID. They say she spent more than five months in the pediatric ICU even celebrating her birthday in October there.

They say thanks to the community who donated iPads, Stella was able to stay connected to her family back home and better cope with her hospitalization. They’re also celebrating the hard work of her dedicated health care team who are working tirelessly to help patients like her.