4 WIPP employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Four employees tested positive cor COVID-19 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant site near Carlsbad. Three people were asymptomatic. All have been quarantining since July 20.

The fourth person did show symptoms and hasn’t been there since last Thursday. WIPP officials say all contact tracing and sanitizing protocols have been completed.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss