4 WIPP employees test positive for COVID-19

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Four employees tested positive cor COVID-19 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant site near Carlsbad. Three people were asymptomatic. All have been quarantining since July 20.
The fourth person did show symptoms and hasn’t been there since last Thursday. WIPP officials say all contact tracing and sanitizing protocols have been completed.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day