4 NM counties move to turquoise level, 6 counties move to green

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four New Mexico counties are in the Turquoise Level, the newly designated least-restrictive level. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Catron, Harding, Sierra, and Union can now operate at the Turquoise Level. The state also announced Wednesday, a modified Red-Yellow-Green framework to allow for more day-to-day and commercial activities to reflect the improving COVID-19 outlook across the state.

NMDOH reports Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Valencia counties are at the Yellow Level. Meanwhile, De Baca, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Taos, and Torrance counties can now operate at the Green Level.

Doña Ana, Eddy, McKinley, and Otero counties must now operate at the Red Level. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a remote news conference on Thursday, February 25 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico.