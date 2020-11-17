4 more New Mexico businesses shut down for positive COVID tests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has ordered four more businesses to close temporarily because they’ve had four or more rapid responses for working testing positive for COVID-19. In Santa Fe, the Target on Cerrillos and Rodeo was ordered closed for two weeks as of Monday. The Ranch House Barbecue on Cerrillos was also shut down.

In Hobbs, the McDonald’s on Dal Paso and Marland was also on the list. Here in Albuquerque, the Walmart on Wyoming and Menaul was dark Monday night after it was ordered to close as well.