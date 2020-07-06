4-hour wait for COVID-19 testing at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People once again waited in a long line to be tested for COVID-19 at Balloon Fiesta Park. Video from Monday, July 6 shows hundreds of cars lining the street.

KRQE News 13 crews at the scene say the line was backed up to about the Frontage Road. Officials with Presbyterian say the line was similar to Friday with a minimum wait of four hours.

Officials said last week they think travel is behind the recent spike in long lines. KRQE News 13 spoke to a woman on Monday who says she recently went out of state.

“I have a daughter who has been at the Mayo Clinic and we were in Arizona for a few days and so I certaintly don’t want to bring illness home,” said Vivian Lavalley.

Officials at the site closed the line around 10:30 a.m., not because they ran out of tests but so they could test everyone by the time they close the site at 2 p.m. Officials say they have about 800 tests per day at that testing site.

Presbyterian says testing at Balloon Fiesta Park will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Those wanting to be tested can find a list of testing locations at the Department of Health website.