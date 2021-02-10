4 counties move to green, Bernalillo Co. now in yellow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four New Mexico counties are now at the Green Level and 15 are in the Yellow Level restrictions. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Union, Catron and Sierra can now operate in Green Level. Harding County has been operating at the Green Level since Jan. 13 and has continued to meet health metrics.

Bernalillo, Cibola, Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Taos, Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Guadalupe, Quay, Curry, Grant, Dona Ana, Valencia counties met a positivity rate below 5% in each county and now may operate at the Yellow Level. This means that in-door dining is allowed at 25% maximum capacity and outdoor dining moves to 75% maximum capacity.

At this time 14 counties remain in the red. According to a news release, 29 counties reported a positivity rate below 10%, which is a dramatic increase from 11 counties below 10% one month. The state updates its map every two weeks on Wednesdays.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico. KRQE will live stream the news conference.