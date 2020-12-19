3rd LCPS educator dies from COVID-19 complications

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces educator has died from COVID-related complications. Gloria Garza, 55, was an educational assistant at Mesilla Elementary for more than 20 years ago working with preschool children in the deaf education program. The district says she also volunteered at the Mesilla Recreation Center over the summer.

“Miss Gloria was a large part of our school family,” said Amanda Castillo in a LCPS news release, principal at Mesilla Elementary. “She knew all of the children in Mesilla by name and was always there to help students or teachers with anything that they needed. This is a tremendous loss for our school community and the generations of students in Mesilla whose lives were greatly impacted by her.”

According to the same news release, Garza is the third educator at Las Cruces Public Schools to die from COVID-19. The other educators who have died from COVID-19 are Damacio Bernal, 64, who died on Oct. 26. Bernal retired from LCPS after 29 years of teaching and later returned as a substitute; and Sylvia Garcia, who began her career at LCPS in 1991, passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 60. No other information was provided.

