32 New Mexico State Parks to reopen for day-use to New Mexico residents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thirty-two New Mexico State Parks are reopening Thursday, Dec. 3 after they were closed during the state’s two-week reset. They will be available for day use only, no overnight camping, and only open to New Mexico residents.

According to a news release from the State Parks Division, El Vado Lake, Morphy Lake, and Manzano State Parks remain closed due to seasonal closures, and all camping reservations will be canceled and refunded through Dec, 31. Camping and overnight use will be closed through the end of the month. According to the same news release, there are limitations and rules to follow when at State Parks.

Limitations on Visitors:

Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.

Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Additional guidance:

Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

Keep groups to 5 people or less

Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating

Overnight camping is prohibited

Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed

No campfires or open fires

Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions. Access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements

No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings

Playgrounds closed

To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase a day-use pass online

Limited concession operations

Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash

Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming

For more information visit the State Parks website.