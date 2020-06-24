32 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at San Juan County Detention Center

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A northwestern New Mexico jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The San Juan County Detention Center had 32 inmates test positive this week. Those who tested positive are quarantined, while the facility waits for more tests to come back. There are close to 400 inmates housed in that jail.

San Juan County county says their detention facilities have been in close contact with San Juan County Office of Emergency Management and New Mexico Department of Health to coordinate resources and maintain best practices. They also say all detainees at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and staff will be tested for coronavirus again on Thursday

