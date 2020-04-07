30 new positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has 30 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death since Sunday bringing the total of positive confirmed cases to 384. As of Monday, there are 2,134 negative results. 82 of those cases are in New Mexico.
According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Services there is a total of 15 deaths related to COVID-19. Right now, the Navajo Nation is on a strict ‘stay-at-home’ order with a curfew. Violators are being cited and fined.
30 new positive cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation, 2,134 total negative results pic.twitter.com/zbAaMCxt62— Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) April 6, 2020
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites