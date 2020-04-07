30 new positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has 30 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death since Sunday bringing the total of positive confirmed cases to 384. As of Monday, there are 2,134 negative results. 82 of those cases are in New Mexico.

According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Services there is a total of 15 deaths related to COVID-19. Right now, the Navajo Nation is on a strict ‘stay-at-home’ order with a curfew. Violators are being cited and fined.

30 new positive cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation, 2,134 total negative results pic.twitter.com/zbAaMCxt62 — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) April 6, 2020

