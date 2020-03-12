4 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held a press conference Wednesday morning where she also declared a public health emergency in the state.

“The large announcement for today is I am declaring a public health emergency. And by virtue of all the statutory powers vested, in me directly, to declare such an emergency, we have done so this morning,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

According to the state, two of the cases are a husband and wife, in their 60s, from Socorro County. They had recently traveled to Egypt. The third case is a woman in her 70s, from Bernalillo County, who recently took a trip to New York City.

The fourth case is a woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County with known recent travel to the New York City area.

“We will continue to monitor anyone that they’ve been in touch with and I will say that the couple from Socorro County in large part has been self-isolating as a result of their travel and their risk,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

All three people are in isolation for now. The governor is urging everyone to minimize contact with others. She suggests rethinking travel, attending sports games and neighborhood meetings, she even suggested ordering food in, over going out to dinner. All to minimize the risk of the virus spreading.

“The decisions that you make as individuals and families quite literally support the state to manage this in the most productive manner, and will in fact save lives,” said the governor.

By declaring a public health emergency, the state has access to more funds and supplies to combat COVID-19. The governor is ordering all non-essential state employees to work from home and hopes private companies will follow suit.

The state is urging people to take precautions and to be prepared, but not to be afraid.

“Last and most importantly, no one who is leading this response is panicked. No one in New Mexico should be panicked,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The state is currently working to identify people who may have come into contact with the individuals who tested positive for the virus in the state.

The positive test results are on the way to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation. The results should be back by the end of the week.

The state said it has 2,400 more tests available.

