3 New screening locations open in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Optum New Mexico has announced that it is providing drive-thru COVID-19 screening at 3 of the following locations:

Journal Center Urgent Care, located at 5150 Journal Center Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tramway Family Practice, located at 13701 Encantado Rd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rio Rancho Family Practice, located at 1721 Rio Rancho Blvd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



“If you are concerned that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it, we strongly recommend that you get tested,” said Dr. Ryan Tyner, Chief Medical Officer for Optum New Mexico.

If you are not sure if you should be tested, call Optum New Mexico COVID-19 Triage line at 505-232-1010. A team of Registered Nurses can assist with determining if you should get tested.

Optum New Mexico is a physician-led, multi-specialty medical group serving the greater Albuquerque area. The medical group has 160 clinicians working in 12 locations across the Albuquerque area.