3 employees, 3 juveniles test positive for COVID-19 at Lea Co. detention center

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Several COVID-19 cases are being reported at the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center. The county manager says three employees and three juveniles tested positive. The employees and one juvenile, who was scheduled for release, are quarantined at home. The two other juveniles are in quarantine at the detention center.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day