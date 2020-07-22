3 employees, 3 juveniles test positive for COVID-19 at Lea Co. detention center

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Several COVID-19 cases are being reported at the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center. The county manager says three employees and three juveniles tested positive. The employees and one juvenile, who was scheduled for release, are quarantined at home. The two other juveniles are in quarantine at the detention center.

