3 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Kirtland Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base officials announced three positive cases of COVID-19.

Kirtland Air Force Base officials say two military members and one spouse have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say the cases are linked to out-of-state travel and that the individuals are in self-isolation.

Kirtland Air Force Base officials say Kirtland Air Force Base continues to implement measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among base populations and to ensure the continuation of missions.

