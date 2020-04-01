Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing

26 news cases, 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Navajo Nation

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – There are 26 new cases of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and officials are reporting two more deaths.

That means a total of seven people have died from COVID-19 so far. Those deaths are not in New Mexico, though the Navajo Nation covers parts of three New Mexico counties.

There are 15 people infected in San Juan County. Ten in Mckinley and one in Cibola County.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞