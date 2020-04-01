26 news cases, 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – There are 26 new cases of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and officials are reporting two more deaths.
That means a total of seven people have died from COVID-19 so far. Those deaths are not in New Mexico, though the Navajo Nation covers parts of three New Mexico counties.
There are 15 people infected in San Juan County. Ten in Mckinley and one in Cibola County.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
