$25.22M to New Mexico airports in response to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Airports across the state are getting million to help offset the financial hardship caused by the coronavirus. More than $25 million will go toward 50 airports in New Mexico. It’s all part of the stimulus package the U.S. government passed. A bulk of the funds will go to the Sunport which is getting more than $19 million.

Roswell’s airport will see more than $1 million and the Santa Fe Regional Airport will get nearly $2 million. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the funding will help these airports save jobs and continue operations during the crisis.

