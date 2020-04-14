1  of  3
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing Supreme Court to hold hearing on primary election procedures WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

$25.22M to New Mexico airports in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Airports across the state are getting million to help offset the financial hardship caused by the coronavirus. More than $25 million will go toward 50 airports in New Mexico. It’s all part of the stimulus package the U.S. government passed. A bulk of the funds will go to the Sunport which is getting more than $19 million.

Roswell’s airport will see more than $1 million and the Santa Fe Regional Airport will get nearly $2 million. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the funding will help these airports save jobs and continue operations during the crisis.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞