2021 International Folk Art Market planned for July

This undated image, provided by the International Folk Art Market, shows Vanh Hanh Vietnamese Lion Dancers entertaining the crowd at the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe, N.M. This year’s annual market begins July 10, 2015, and is expected to draw about 20,000 people and more than 150 artisans from around the world. (Bob […]

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for those looking to support artists in New Mexico and around the world. The International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe is planning to hold its annual event from July 7 through July 18, with scheduling adjustments and other COVID safety measures. All artists accepted into the market last year will be able to participate this year.

“IFAM is an incredibly important event and generates more than $2 million annually to artists around the globe,” said Stuart Ashman in a news release, IFAM CEO. “We are excited for the return of our signature event, and we feel with the changes in place, the event will be dynamic, comfortable, safe and unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

According to a news release, IFAM also has a variety of programs and events scheduled throughout the year. For the Artists: IFAM will produce an updated Mentor-to-Market Program with business education content online and artists will have an opportunity to learn and interact with industry professionals and from one another through IFAM’s signature peer-to-peer educational model.

For more information on IFAM, visit folkartmarket.org.



