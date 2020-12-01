2020 Christmas on the Pecos boat tours canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Pfizer is expected to go before the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 10. If its vaccine is approved, it could be available right away. Shipments of the vaccine have already been sent to the U.S. Even with a vaccine on the horizon, some New Mexicans are divided on the issue.

"On how quickly it's spread, and how much it's mutated which is a big concern as well, so if it's accurate with the mutation, then I think I'd be more willing to take it because of the safety of my kids," said Nam Tran, who would be willing take the vaccine. "Our technology and science right now, everyone's saying it's moving very quickly but that's what we are now. We're moving at such an exponential speed, rate of speed because technology is just becoming greater and greater."