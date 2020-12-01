2020 Christmas on the Pecos boat tours canceled

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A nearly 30 year Christmas tradition in Carlsbad won’t happen this year. In order to comply with the public health order, organizers have canceled Christmas on the Pecos boat tour. The Chamber of Commerce says they will issue refunds to those who have already purchased tickets.

