20 counties in Turquoise Level in latest COVID map update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health’s updated statewide COVID-19 map shows most of the state is now in Turquoise Level as of Wednesday, April 7. There are 20 counties in the Turquoise Level including Catron, Chaves, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, Union. This is a jump from seven counties in the level during the previous update on March 24.

Counties at the Turquoise Level have both a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 during the most recent four-week period and have an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period less than or equal to 5%. These counties will also face fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities.

The three Green Level counties now include Cibola, Harding and San Miguel. The remaining counties in Yellow Level are Bernalillo, Sandoval, San Juan, Valencia, Guadalupe, Otero, Don Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, Grant.