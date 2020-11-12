2 UNM men’s basketball players test positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two players on the Univesrity of New Mexico’s basketball team are now in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19. Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says they learned about the positive tests last weekend but the two are not showing any symptoms.

The whole team was put in quarantine and team activities were suspended. Since then, Nunez says everyone else on the team has had two negative tests. Contract tracing has also been complete.