2 officers, 1 inmate at MDC test positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another detention facility has announced new COVID cases. Two officers and one inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center tested positive this week. Jail officials say they responded with a facility-wide cleaning and have locked down the areas with possible exposure.

“As with the earlier cases of COVID-19 that have been discovered at MDC during this pandemic, our staff has followed all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health protocols to mitigate any further spread of the coronavirus within the facility,” said MDC Chief Greg Richardson in a press release.

