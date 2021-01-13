2 New Mexico counties out of red ‘level’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico counties are now out of the Red Level. The New Mexico Department of Health announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Harding County is now designated as green; It has had no cases in the last two weeks. That means its COVID restrictions are greatly eased. Neighboring Union County is in the Yellow Level. Its positivity rate sits at 3.8 but its COVID case per 100,000 is at 22.7 and it needs to be at eight or less to move into the Green Level.

As for Bernalillo County, the positivity rate is at 10.5% and cases per 100,000 is 51.5.

According to a news release, 20 counties saw a higher average daily per-capita rate of new cases in the last two weeks, and 17 counties saw a higher test positivity rate; 16 counties worsened in both metrics; Only 12 counties improved in both of the two health gating criteria metrics. Catron County, which had reached the Yellow Level on Dec. 30, saw increases in both health metrics therefore it has returned to the Red Level on Friday, Jan. 15 according to the news release.

Here’s the breakdown:

According to the same news release, over the past two weeks, 20 counties saw their per-capita new daily case rate increase. Those counties are Catron, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Luna, McKinley, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Sierra, and Taos, with Catron, Hidalgo, Lincoln, Sierra, and Quay seeing the greatest increases by percentage.

NMDOH also reported that McKinley County has the highest average daily per-capita case rates, at 104.9 per 100,000 as of Jan. 13. It is followed by San Juan County (103.4), Eddy County (102.4), Chaves County (85.6), and Lea County (84.8).

NMDOH reports the counties of Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Guadalupe, Harding, Lea, Mora, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Socorro, Torrance, Union, and Valencia saw improvements in their per-capita new daily case rate, with Harding, Mora, Union, Socorro, and Roosevelt making the greatest improvements by percentage.

Worsening Positivity Rates:

NMDOH reports that over the past two weeks, 17 counties saw their test positivity rate increase. Those counties are Catron, Colfax, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Lincoln, Luna, McKinley, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Sierra, with Catron, Quay, Lincoln, De Baca, and Otero seeing the greatest increases by percentage.

The state says De Baca County has the highest positivity rate in the state, with 31.25% of tests returning positive as of Jan. 13. That is followed by Lea County (30.69%), Eddy County (27.26%), Catron County (20.69%), and McKinley County (20.41%).

NMDOH reports the counties of Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Curry, Harding, Lea, Los Alamos, Mora, Roosevelt, San Juan, San Miguel, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia saw improvements in their test positivity rate, with Harding, Union, Socorro, Mora and Roosevelt making the greatest improvements by percentage.

Lastly, NMDOH reports that the state’s five most populous counties – Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Santa Fe, Sandoval, and San Juan – saw mixed results, with three of the five worsening in both health metrics. Bernalillo County, meanwhile, improved in both metrics, and San Juan improved in one of the two.

The state updates its map on Wednesdays, every two weeks. The next update is expected to be on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

In accordance with the state’s graduated Red-to-Green system of measuring the risk of viral spread in specific counties, the changes establish that essential retail spaces: