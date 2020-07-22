2 New Mexicans recognized in national magazine for heroic efforts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans are being nationally recognized for their heroic efforts during the pandemic. Laura Shaffer and Christina Salas were one of 50 women selected for Instyle Magazine‘s ‘healthcare workers who are saving the day.’

Shaffer is an Albuquerque flight nurse and Salas is an associate professor at the Univesity of New Mexico. When the Navajo Nation put out a call for essential supplies both of them teamed up to create 24-7 mask manufacturing and distribution service run by volunteers. Just a few months ago, News 13 spoke to Salas as the idea was just getting underway.

“As soon as we confirm that the printing methods that we’re using and material type that we’re using is adequate for this purchase we intend to purchase, double or triple the number of printers that we have now in order to increase production beyond what we can do now,” Salas said.

Shaffer and Salas will appear in next month’s issue of the magazine.

