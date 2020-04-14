2 Navajo Police employees test positive for COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Police Department has confirmed that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Navajo Police Department Office Chief of Police was notified of the confirmation of the cases on Monday, April 13. The Navajo Nation reports that the employees are monitoring their symptoms and have been placed on self-quarantine.

“Our employee’s health and wellbeing is a priority and as essential employees working in the field of public safety, we are not immune from the possibility of having one of our law enforcement family contract the virus. As the numbers of positive cases increase across the Navajo Nation, so does our risk of being exposed,” said Chief Francisco in a statement. “The health and safety of our officers and the staff who work closely with them are a priority and we will monitor all personnel as we continue to provide essential services.”

The Nation reports that since its first case of COVID-19, the department has planned and implemented precautionary measures to ensure the safety of officers, civilian staff, as well as the public. The Nation will not be releasing the names and roles of the staff members to protect their privacy and their well-being.

