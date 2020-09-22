2 more staffers test positive for COVID-19 at Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools announced on Monday, Sept. 21 that two more employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results. One employee is at Hermosa Heights Elementary while the other employee is at Mesa Middle School according to LCPS administrators.

The total number of LCPS who have tested positive is now at 10. LCPS reports the Hermosa Heights employee learned of their test results on Sunday, but has not been in the school since September 14.

All staff at both schools have been notified of the results. Mesa Middle School was closed on Monday and officials say the school will be reopened after the building has been sanitized.

LCPS states that Hermosa Heights will also be sanitized.

