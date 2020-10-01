2 more LCPS employees test positive for COVID-19; total now 14

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools reports that two additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Sept. 30. This brings the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 14.

The district states that the employees are at Highland Elementary and Mesilla Elementary and that staff at both schools have been notified and contact tracing is being conducted. LCPS says that any employees that are determined to have been in contact with the affected employees will be notified.

Officials report the employee at Highland has not been in the building since September 11 and the staffer at Mesilla has not been in that building since September 10. LCPS says that since two weeks have passed, the schools will not be closed and will not undergo deep sanitation.

Cleaning protocols at LCPS allow for sanitation when a COVID-19 infected employee has been inside a building within two weeks. The district states that daily disinfection practices are still in place.

