2 local non-essential businesses take another hit amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret local businesses are struggling this year. we spoke to two that have taken an unexpected hit since the latest public health order, because of trouble makers

From a smashed-in window to a car right into the building. “Everything is so hard for everybody this adds to it. It’s almost like insult to injury,” says Doug Montoya, Co-Owner The Box Performance Space.

These two owners of non-essential businesses have been hit yet again, “With the way everything is we were just thinking like seriously again more,” Montoya says.

Last week, just a day after the current public health order went into effect. Thieves raided the display window at Uli’s Clothing Boutique in Santa Fe. “I think the glass was pretty thick so they couldn’t get in more than they did so they could only grab things with their arm,” says Uli Campbell, Uli’s Clothing Boutique.

This week in downtown Albuquerque at The Box Performance Space, “When we pulled up we found there was a car inside The Box,” Montoya says.

Albuquerque Police arrested the driver for DWI. Both owners say they are disappointed but understand they aren’t the only ones struggling.”Why was this woman driving drunk in the middle of the day maybe things are hard I don’t know that’s no excuse but everything is hard for everybody right now,” Montoya says.

“Is it because they are unemployed? Are they bored? Are they frustrated no connection with people,” Campbell says.

Despite these setbacks, these owners say they’re rolling with the punches. “Moving forward trying to move ourselves forward that’s all we can do at this point basically,” Montoya says.

The owner of Uli’s says it will cost about $2,000 to replace the display window. The Box owner didn’t have a damage estimate but says insurance should cover the costs.

Latest Local News